Amid calls for further protests, Erdan says there won't be any

Protesters blocking the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Following the riots that occurred throughout Israel on Tuesday, protesters call for further demonstrations on Wednesday, while Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan said "Today there won't be any."
The riots on Tuesday left over 80 people injured, out of which 47 were police officers, as police forces arrested 136 protesters.
The organizers of the demonstrations called on the public to join and resume the demonstrations on Wednesday all across Israel, publishing the exact time of gatherings and roads they intend to block.
Erdan, who was quoted on Tuesday as saying that Israel will "fight for the rights of protesters to protest," but "will not tolerate anarchy," said on Wednesday that "If the level of violence will be as it was yesterday, we will have to use any means necessary to disperse the riots."
As part of the riots, protesters blocked main roads all across the country, causing heavy traffic.
"Blocking roads is an illegal act according to Israeli law," The Israeli Police Spokesperson's Unit declared on Wednesday. "While we attempt to contain and exhibit restraint towards the protesters in order to allow them to express their voices, the police will not allow further blocking of main roads in a way that would harm the rest of the public."
President Reuven Rivlin reached out to the protesters in an attempt to bring an end to the riots, saying that "We must stop and think how to continue from here. Let us sit together in peace and discuss how to make a change to prevent the next death from happening, this is not a civil war, it is a joint war."
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz also reached out to the protesters on Facebook in an attempt to bring an end to the riots, as he wrote that "Your voice and protest had been heard loud and clear. The demonstration is worthy but violence is dangerous, let us not add more pain to the existing one."
The wave of protests had been sparked
after Solomon Tekah, an 18-year old Israeli-Ethiopian, was shot and killed by an off-duty police officer on Sunday night.
