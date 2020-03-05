The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amid coronavirus crisis, Nefesh B’Nefesh cancels flagship event

"Our thoughts go to those who need a speedy recovery, and we hope that this crisis will soon be behind us," Katsman concluded. "To the potential olim we want to say that we are always here for them."

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MARCH 5, 2020 14:27
The Blum family steps off the chartered Nefesh B'Nefesh plane in Israel on Wednesday (photo credit: MENACHEM SHLOMO)
The Blum family steps off the chartered Nefesh B'Nefesh plane in Israel on Wednesday
(photo credit: MENACHEM SHLOMO)
Nefesh B’Nefesh, the organization that supports Aliyah to Israel from North America and the UK, decided to cancel its upcoming flagship event in New Jersey and a series of smaller events as the coronavirus crisis intensifies all over the world, with some cases registered also in the New York-area Jewish community.
As Yael Katsman, NBN Director of Communications and Marketing explained to The Jerusalem Post, the organizers felt that not holding the March 15 Mega Aliyah event that was expected to draw around 1,500 participants plus staff from all over the US and Israel was the right choice. However, they also decided to focus on the opportunity to make the resources gathered available online to a much vaster audience.
“We are going to take advantage of all the technological advancements of the 21st century in transforming the fair into a virtual event, with webinars covering a vast variety of aliyah topics and a call center fully operational to answer questions.” Katsman said. “This way, our sessions will be open to potential olim from all over the world and not just the countries we work with. Everyone is welcome to join.”
The Mega Aliyah Event is a large convention organized every year to offer people interested in immigrating to Israel the opportunity to speak with experts in order to be better prepared for questions related to bureaucracy, the job and real estate markets, the education system and so on, as well as understanding the benefits and support offered by the state. Attending are people from all ages and backgrounds, with programs devoted to young professionals, retirees and families and special tracks such as the MedEx one conceived for medical professionals.
Deciding to cancel the event for the first time in twelve years was not easy, but Katsman pointed out that they were in touch with health officials both in Israel and in the United States and it was the responsible thing to do.
The decision came amid growing restrictions on traveling implemented by the Israeli Health Ministry which on Wednesday announced a new wave of measures in an effort to contain a spread of the virus in the country. So far 15 people have tested positive while dozens of thousands are currently in home isolation.
The steps include the cancellation of international conferences in Israel and mandatory home quarantine for all those who attended such events abroad, as well as a prohibition for healthcare workers to travel Katsman.
While further restrictive procedures have been implemented for people entering Israel from numerous countries in the world, including several EU nations, Ministry officials included the US in the list of countries for which not enough information is available at present.
Earlier this week, some members of a Jewish family in the New York area tested positive for the virus, while some Jewish day schools as well as Yeshiva University temporarily shut down classes and members of the same congregation entered quarantine.
“Our thoughts go to those who need a speedy recovery, and we hope that this crisis will soon be behind us,” Katsman concluded. “To the potential olim, we want to say that we are always here for them, every day.”
“Over the last eighteen years, we have had the privilege to earn the trust of over 60,000 olim as they placed their futures in our hands. We will continue to take all the precautionary measures in order to act in the most professional and responsible way and wish a speedy recovery to all those in need at this time," co-founders of Nefesh B'Nefesh, Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass stated in a release.


