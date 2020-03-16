Amid coronavirus outbreak, new MKs are sworn in to Knesset - watch live

The 120 members of the 23rd Knesset will be sworn in on Monday, as originally planned. However, they will be welcomed into the Knesset for the ceremony in groups of three in order to adhere to the new Health Ministry recommendation that people gather in groups of 10 or less to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Invitations to the MKs' families were canceled, except for the three new Knesset members, who were also told to discourage their family members from attending. Diplomats and the press were also disinvited from the Knesset plenum.