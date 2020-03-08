Desolated airports, supermarket shelves emptied of hygiene products, and unfilled sports stadiums are just some of the symptoms the world has witnessed as the coronavirus outbreak has unfolded in the last few weeks and months.

But while it constitutes an undoubted public health crisis, it is possible that the epidemic will have political uses amidst Israel’s ongoing political deadlock.

Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz are locked in a fierce struggle for political legitimacy.

Since the third inconclusive election over the last 12 months, Netanyahu has been projecting the message that he should head the next government since his party obtained more seats than any other, despite the fact his right-wing bloc does not have a majority of 61 MKs to form a government and that he is about to go on trial for corruption.

On the opposite side of the aisle, Gantz has asserted his right to form the next government since the forces arrayed against the right-wing constitute a majority, some 62 seats, of the Knesset, despite the fact that Gantz’s Blue and White party received three seats less than Netanyahu’s Likud and that 15 of the anti right-wing bloc includes the anti-Zionist, or non-Zionist, Arab parties.

While Netanyahu has set out to demonstrate his strong leadership and competence in the face of the virus, setting out his stall as an experienced crisis manager, Gantz too might be able to make political use of the health crisis.

The prime minister and his government have taken tough measures to combat the spread of the disease in Israel, imposing swingeing curbs to international travel into Israel by foreign citizens from numerous countries with severe coronavirus outbreaks.

Netanyahu has himself visited the MDA’s National Operations Center in Kiryat Ono where a joint call center for MDA and the Health Ministry has been established, and has made bold public announcements about how he and the government are dealing with the problem.

He has also underlined the seriousness of the virus, using particularly severe language on Saturday night describing the outbreak as a pandemic, and stating that he was speaking with “world leaders” about coordinating efforts.

The prime minister was essentially conveying the message that he is an experienced hand on the tiller of the national ship, guiding it skillfully and expertly to safe harbours as only he can, a message that has very political connotations when the country remains without a permanent government.

If Netanyahu is eventually forced to abandon his religious and ultra-Orthodox allies, he will continue to use the experience card in his argument that he should continue to lead the country.

“The more he looks like he’s taking care of business, the more urgent the problem, the more acute and dangerous it is, the more we won’t want to change the leadership and keep the status quo,” said pollster and political analyst Mitchell Barak.

And Barak points out the Netanyahu actually has good form on viral epidemics, noting that he prepared early for the Swine Flu outbreak of 2009 and 2010 when he ordered enough vaccine for the entire country at the time, and was even able to return unused vaccines.

“He looks like a leader, he’s dealt with serious crises, and people have a harder time imagining him not in office, people just can't imagine anyone else being in office,” said Barak.

The seriousness of the coronavirus outbreak could also help Netanyahu make the argument that legislation advanced by Blue and White, Yisrael Beytenu, and the Joint List of Arab Parties to ban any MK from forming a government while on trial, as they have threatened, would be totally illegitimate in the face of such a serious health crisis.

Netanyahu could call out these parties for playing petty politics at a time of serious national crisis, all while he is making herculean efforts to tackle said crisis.

Such an argument could hold great sway amongst the general public if the prime minister can successfully paint Gantz and his allies as self-serving at such a grave time for the country.

But equally, the coronavirus outbreak could help Gantz make the argument for a minority government backed by the Arab parties.

After all, the disease does not discriminate between Zionists and anti-Zionists, Jews and Arabs, secular, religious or ultra-Orthodox.

And he could further back his argument up by contending that this is the only way to avoid fourth elections, something which would only further complicate the country’s efforts to cope with the disease.

Bringing in the Arab parties to support a minority government could be argued to be a great unifying step justified by the national crisis. The outbreak could even be used to try and cajole the ultra-Orthodox parties to join a Blue and White led coalition, arguing again that all hands are needed on deck.

If Gantz took the plunge, formed a government backed by the Arab parties, became prime minister and ousted Netanyahu from the prime minister’s residence on Balfour Street, he could then make a serious pitch for greater national backing for his unity government.

Of course, any severe spike in infections in Israel could raise criticism of the government, especially if it could be traced to a mistake in the government’s handling of the situation, and sharpen Blue and White’s claims against Netanyahu.

As the two crises, political and public health, have intensified over recent days, it is almost inevitable that they will intersect and converge to an ever greater extent.

How the respective arguments play out in the court of public opinion remains to be seen.