Ancient Geshurian stone relief of moon-god found in Golan

Stele with Geshurian moon-god, 11'th century BCE .
(photo credit: HANAN SHAFIR)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A rare stone stele dating back to the kingdom of Geshur was unearthed in an archeological excavation, the excavation team reported on Monday.
The stone stele bore the image of their bull shaped moon-god, which dates back to the 11th century BCE.
The kingdom of Geshur is mentioned in the bible as having co-existed alongside the kingdom of David. It was eventually annexed by king Hazael, who ruled what is today modern-Syria. The biblical kingdom of Geshur existed in parts of what is now the Golan Heights.
The work, led by Professor Rami Erev in Bathsaida, was carried out by a team of students from around the world, including the US and China.
The stele, or stone slab, which was found was a funeral one. Such monuments were used in the ancient world for a variety of needs, from guiding the souls of the dead to marking roads and even territorial borders.
In 2018 the site Ein Keshatot in the Golan was reopened
after 15 years of reconstruction. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the opening, said that “Israel [being] in the Golan is a fact."
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>