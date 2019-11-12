Israel under rocket attack: Caring for your pets in times of emergency

The Animal Welfare Association of Israel has notified the public to be aware and considerate of pets in times of emergency.



They notified that "pets should be treated as part of the family and not abandoned."

They added that "if we are forced to head to shelters, dogs and cats should be taken with us."The organization further added that "if you need to move to safer areas in response to the rocket attacks, you should bring your pets with you."Pet owners, they noted, should bring to shelters the following items:* Water* Food containers and sealed bags of food* Old newspapers and garbage bags to for the animal's needs* Short leash and barrier* Cat or dog cage"We are hoping that those forced to wait in shelters or protected areas will not be there for long, and that there will be a return to calm."The veterinary clinic is open until 8pm in the event your pet is injured.For more details: 4553 *

