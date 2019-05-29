Animal reception terminal to open at Ben-Gurion Airport in 2020

Layout of the proposed Israeli Animal Reception Center at Ben Gurion Airport.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
After nearly ten years of planning, Ben-Gurion Airport has announced that the construction of the Israeli Animal Reception Center (ARC) is officially underway.
The facility will be built over 1.3 acres of land, including around 1,500 meters of kennel and office space able to accompany up to 150 dogs and 50 cats - the structure will be designed by Terminal4Pets, a company that has provided pet shipping services in Israel for more than 20 years.
"The ARC will provide pet accommodations and services for pets traveling to, from, and through Israel's Ben Gurion Airport," the airport said in a press release. "Services including boarding, ground handling, transit services, cargo services, veterinary care, VIP services, kennel shop, grooming, training, emergency services all conveniently located near Terminal 1 at Ben Gurion airport."
The ARC intends to provide "professional and essential import and export services" for animals traveling to and from Israel, with and emphasis on the commitment to ensuring the welfare and safety of the traveling animals throughout the world.
The grand opening of the terminal is scheduled for 2020.
