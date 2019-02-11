Arab MK Ahmed Tibi: 90% of weapons in Arab towns 'transferred from IDF'

MK Ahmad Tibi (Joint List) at the Knesset during a discussion on the Nation-State Law August 8, 2018..
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Ahmed Tibi, leader of the Arab-Israeli leftist Taal party, spoke on the coming elections on Sunday evening in i24 News, taking the opportunity to claim that 90% of weapons in Arab towns used in local violence "are being transferred from IDF bases."
Speaking about his party, Tibi explained that they "are dealing with the issues of violence, crime, killing, and weapons in all aspects: In the Knesset, meeting with the Minister of Internal Security [Gilad] Erdan, with the general commissioner, police forces... and on the ground, asking the police to take weapons out of Arab villages."
"You know what the main source of these weapons in Arab towns is?" he asked. "IDF bases."
Tibi began the interview by insisting that he is not going to be a part of any coalition. He did, however, make a brief statement of endorsement, saying, "I do not know who will be the opposite to [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu. I am not going to mention names. I hope it will be [Meretz Leader Tamar] Zandberg."
Tibi additionally criticized former IDF chief-of-staff Benny Gantz's recent campaign video for his Israel Resilience Party within which he listed his military successes. "I did not like at all the video that was published by Gantz, counting how many Palestinians he killed and how many Palestinian houses in Gaza he destroyed," said Tibi. "It was terrible."
"I cannot be part of a government making, for example, a decision to attack Gaza or to support settlements," said Tibi. "It is called collective responsibility. I can't be part of any collective responsibility."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>