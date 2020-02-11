Arab MK: Arabs should form watch groups against price tag attacks

Arabs in Israel should form their own watch groups to defend their communities against price tag attacks and Arab criminal acts, Joint List MK Mansour Abbas said on Tuesday.



He suggested the watch groups will be composed of unarmed volunteers who will function in full cooperation with the police.



“We must take responsibility over our own lives and communities,” he said.





Abbas sent a letter to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett asking him to condemn alleged acts of Jewish terrorism carried out in the city of Jish, where Hebrew slogans calling on Jews “to stop assimilating” were painted on walls and dozens of cars had their tires slashed on Tuesday morning.