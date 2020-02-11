Arab MK: Arabs should form watch groups against price tag attacks

Arabs in Israel should form their own watch groups to defend their communities against price tag attacks and Arab criminal acts, Joint List MK Mansour Abbas said on Tuesday.
He suggested the watch groups will be composed of unarmed volunteers who will function in full cooperation with the police.
“We must take responsibility over our own lives and communities,” he said.
Abbas sent a letter to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett asking him to condemn alleged acts of Jewish terrorism carried out in the city of Jish, where Hebrew slogans calling on Jews “to stop assimilating” were painted on walls and dozens of cars had their tires slashed on Tuesday morning.
Among the words spray-painted was “price tag.” Price tag attacks are carried out by extreme Jewish-Israelis who believe they are exacting retribution for alleged terrorist acts committed by Arabs.
Abbas is the head of the United Arab List, which is part of the Joint List and is the political wing of the southern branch of the Islamic Movement. The northern branch ruled out any cooperation with the Jewish state.
Violence is a growing issue among Arabs in Israel. Last Friday, two feuding clans, the Abu Sahiban clan and the Abu Ganim clan, caused a massive riot in the Bedouin city of Rahat due to a conflict between the two groups over land.