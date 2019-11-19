NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel Travel Channel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Arab MK’s hold conf. in Knesset to fight exclusion, no other MK’s show up

MK Aida Touma-Suleiman expressed her shock at this lack of support, urging other MKs to “gather their courage facing the incitement,” against Arab-Israelis.

Joint Arab List MK Aida Touma-Sliman (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Joint Arab List MK Aida Touma-Sliman
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
During the Tuesday conference in the Knesset titled "Elected yet Excluded" Joint List MKs, diplomats and Amnesty International activists addressed the situation of Arab-Israelis in politics.
Recently, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed Joint List members and raised doubts about Israel’s abilities to deal with security threats from the Gaza Stripif they would be included in a Blue and White led government or if such a government would have to rely on Joint List support from the benches of the opposition.
Not a single MK from any other party attended the event.
MK Aida Touma-Suleiman expressed her shock at this lack of support and urged other MKs to “gather their courage facing the incitement,” against Arab-Israelis.
“We [Arab-Israelis] know that our legitimacy does not come from the government but from the huge public that elected us,” adding that, “not a small number of Jews [also] aspire to a true democracy.”
Saleh Hijazi, head of the Amnesty International Middle East and North Africa desk, chose to speak in Arabic and lamented that the space in which human right groups are allowed to work is being reduced, with some activists being barred from entering Israel and others not allowed to remain and work here due to their calls to boycott the Jewish state. 
  
Hijazi was speaking in the Palestinian dialect of Arabic and not the standard literary Arabic used in printed and broadcasted Arabic, meaning that his message was directed at Arabs in this region.
“As far as I know, Arabic was an official language until the Nation-State Law [was passed],” he said, “today I don’t know how to behave.”    
   
Although Arab-Israelis are Israeli citizens, many of them strongly feel that they are ethnically Palestinians. In recent years, however, more and more Arab-Israelis embrace their Israeli identity, regarding themselves as Israelis who are Arab and not Palestinians who happen to live in the Jewish state.       


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Arab Israeli nation state bill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Netanyahu, enough By JPOST EDITORIAL
Does U.S. shift on settlements increase the chances for peace? By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Impeachment versus Mandelblit By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Slave nations: America and Israel in the age of technology By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Ephraim Asculai The missile and nuclear threat from Iran By EPHRAIM ASCULAI

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by