Activists protest Arab violence in front of Prime Minister's Office

Following the numerous murders and incidents of violence in Israel's Arab communities, the committee responsible for tracking new occurrences set up a tent across from the Prime Minister's Office. the group was protesting that violence continues at an ever-increasing pave.



"The government does not want to deal with the problem," they chanted, holding signs.

At the same time Arab public leaders will launch a three-day hunger strike.The chairman of the committee, former MK Taleb el-Sana, said Saturday night in a statement, "We believe that the Israeli government, including the security and enforcement arms, is able to deal with crime and violence in Arab society, but it does not want to."We blame them for the harsh realities, as weapons flood the Arab communities and become more available than vegetables on the Arab street," he continued. "The drug dealers do business at noon and also under the protection of the black market."El-Sana said the monitoring committee calls for increased enforcement and punishment, including a minimum penalty on arms trafficking, the use of weapons and the elimination of crime families, as was done in [Jewish] Israeli society."He also said that the surveillance committee would demand compensation for victims of violence and treat them as victims of terrorism, "because this is terrorism for all intents and purposes."

