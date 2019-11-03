Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Activists protest Arab violence in front of Prime Minister's Office

After months of escalating violence in Arab society, protesters have set up a tent across the street from the Prime Minister's Office and are planning a hunger strike.

By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
November 3, 2019 14:41
1 minute read.
Arab leaders stand in front of a sign that reads "We want to live without violence and crime". (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Following the numerous murders and incidents of violence in Israel's Arab communities, the committee responsible for tracking new occurrences set up a tent across from the Prime Minister's Office. the group was protesting that violence continues at an ever-increasing pave.

"The government does not want to deal with the problem," they chanted, holding signs.

At the same time Arab public leaders will launch a three-day hunger strike.

The chairman of the committee, former MK Taleb el-Sana, said Saturday night in a statement, "We believe that the Israeli government, including the security and enforcement arms, is able to deal with crime and violence in Arab society, but it does not want to.

"We blame them for the harsh realities, as weapons flood the Arab communities and become more available than vegetables on the Arab street," he continued. "The drug dealers do business at noon and also under the protection of the black market."

El-Sana said the monitoring committee calls for increased enforcement and punishment, including a minimum penalty on arms trafficking, the use of weapons and the elimination of crime families, as was done in [Jewish] Israeli society."

He also said that the surveillance committee would demand compensation for victims of violence and treat them as victims of terrorism, "because this is terrorism for all intents and purposes."


