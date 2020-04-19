Aryeh Deri asks for Arab coronavirus patients to be moved to isolation

Interior Minister Areyh Deri, who was appointment by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to create a plan for both Haredi and Arab society, has spoken with Arab Mayors in a Zoom meeting, along with several Knesset members and others from the Interior Ministry, to prepare for the month of the Ramadan.Deri emphasized in the meeting the need for increased law enforcement in the Arab Sector, as well as the need to evacuate those suffering from the coronavirus to the Home Front Command's coronavirus hotels. In addition, he highlighted the need to give food and supplies to the patients, to those in isolation, and to the elderly who have no one to support them. "We must continue the efforts to evacuate as many patients from their homes as possible in order to maintain the health of their families and their surroundings" Deri said. "We are at the start of the month of Ramadan, a month in which the Health Ministry's guidelines must be kept with increased discipline as people may want to into hold large gatherings which could lead to mass infection. We must act with increased caution and in line with the guidelines. We all have an important role in keeping the rules and enforcing the guidelines."Most Israelis are adhering to the Health Ministry’s restrictions and are finding ways to cope with coronavirus, according to a survey by the Health Ministry.According to the data, 95% of Israelis are careful to wear a mask whenever they leave their homes. Those who do not say they either are unafraid of being infected (2%), are bothered by masks (2%) or do not understand the requirement (1%).