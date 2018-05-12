May 12 2018
|
Iyar, 27, 5778
|
As tensions with Iran escalate: Labor Party MK warns of shelter shortage

Labor MK Itzik Shmuli expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for moving the US embassy to the capital but stressed that symbolic actions can not replace "state policy".

By
May 12, 2018 12:38
1 minute read.
Itzik Shmuli

Zionist Union MK Itzik Shmuli. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Speaking in Holon on Saturday during a Shabat - Culture event MK Itzik Shmuli warned of 'massive gaps in protection offered to the civilian population of Israel.'

"The State Comptroller published just a year and a half ago discovered massive gaps in protection offered to the civilian population of Israel," said Labor MK Itzik Shmuli, who argued that this extends to civilian towns residing near the border.

"We must make good usage of the duration time [we have] until the next round of friction with Iran and its' proxies in the north and begin a comprehensive protection plan," said Shmuli, who claimed he expects the government to reach such a decision in the upcoming Sunday meeting.

Due to the increased tensions between Israel and Iranian activities in Syria the Israeli government ordered bomb shelters in the Golan Heights to be opened and made available in case of emergency.

Shmuli also expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump for moving the US embassy to the capital but stressed that symbolic actions can not replace "state policy" and that Americans need to be "persuaded that their involvement in the region is necessary."

The MK pointed to re-starting the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and leaving US troops in north east Syria as two examples of, in his view, needed American involvement.     


