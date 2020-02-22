Assi Azar to be in Israel's first major campaign starring an LGBTQ couple

For the first time in Israel, a major commercial campaign will be headed by an openly gay couple. Assi Azar and his husband, Albert Escola, will be the heading insurance company AIG's ad campaigns for the next two years, the first of which is expected to be released next month.Azar is the co-host of Channel 12 shows The Next Star and Ninja Warriors, which are two of Israel’s highest-rated shows. Additionally, he was a co-host of Eurovision when it it was hosted in Tel Aviv last summer. Escola is originally from Barcelona, Spain and works as an architect. Recently, he appeared on the Yes network's show Yes Man, which followed his journey to become Israeli citizen. The couple met at a Madonna concert in Barcelona in 2012 and got married there in 2016. In 2019, they started the process of finding a surrogate in hopes of expanding their family.This was not the first time the couple starred in a commercial together. They starred in a commercial for the soft drink Fruit Water in 2018 and 2019.