At least one thousand IDF soldiers quarantined over coronavirus

Some 1,262 soldiers are currently in home quarantine over suspicions of having contracted COVID-19, formerly known as the novel coronavirus, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported on Friday. Some 189 additional soldiers spent the mandatory 14 days of self-quarantine, returning to their original units.
According to the report, most of the IDF soldiers currently under quarantine returned from vacation overseas, while some were in the country and came in contact with confirmed carriers of the virus. The overall number of confirmed carriers in Israel stands at 21 as of Friday night, at least one of them being an IDF soldier. One of the carriers of COVID-19, a bus driver from east Jerusalem, has seen a worsening of his symptoms. The man, who has been hospitalized in the Poria Medical Center in the North, was placed in a medically induced coma after developing symptoms of coronavirus pneumonia known as SARS-nCoV-2.ordering all Israelis who return from said states to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.As the virus spreads, the IDF banned all troops from leaving the country. All military drills and exercises have been canceled as well. According to the Health Ministry, specialized unites for carriers of COVID-19 are expected to be established shortly in all hospitals.
The number of people in quarantine, according to Channel 12, has reached at least 80,000, as the Health Ministry put additional European states on its watch list,
