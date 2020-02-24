Attempted ramming attack in east Jerusalem

A Jewish resident of east Jerusalem told police that an Arab driver attempted to run him over Sunday night, according to Israel Police.Israel Police National Spokesman to the foreign Media, Micky Rosenfeld, confirmed that the driver of the vehicle was indeed Arab and the target was a Jewish resident. The Jewish resident reportedly fired in the air and the vehicle fled the scene. Police found the vehicle and arrested the suspect, however the investigation is ongoing.This comes weeks after 24 year-old Khaled al-Tourman carried out a ramming attack in central Jerusalem, wounding 12 IDF soldiers. One of the soldiers was evacuated to Shaare Tzedek Medical Center in critical condition.
Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
