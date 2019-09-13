Attorney-General authorized Netanyahu to take loan from millionaire associate

Attorney-General Avichay Mandelblit told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday morning that he approves his request to take a loan from millionaire and close associate Spencer Partridge, after a thorough examination by Dina Zilber, an expert on conflicts of interests, ruled that there is no conflict of interests in Netanyahu's actions facing Partridge. It was also ruled that Partridge has virtually no affiliation with Israel whatsoever.



Mandelblit made the announcement following a decision by State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman, who examined Netanyahu's request and found that he is allowed to receive a loan from Partridge if the loan is taken in accordance with the market conditions and if, following the review of the attorney-general, it becomes clear that there is no conflict of interests between Netanyahu and Partridge.

After the agreement was made that the terms of the loan would suit market conditions and Netanyahu would not receive any far-reaching benefit, the attorney-general hired Zilber, as mentioned, to investigate whether a conflict of interests does, in fact, exist between the two.During the investigation, Partridge had to provide a full report on his assets and investments in Israel. After finding that he had almost no affiliation with the country and that his investments in Israel were minor, the attorney-general authorized the loan.Partridge bought half of Netanyahu's parent's home from his brother Ido, according to a 2016 report by Haaretz. Partridge had paid 8.4 million shekels for his part. He was later investigated in the probe of Case 1000. In the case, he had confessed to buying Netanyahu suits valued at thousands of shekels, but that later, Netanyahu's cousin and businessman Nathan Milikowsky returned the money to him.Partridge is chief executive officer of PNE, which looks to be "a global provider of customer solutions in our markets," according to their official website.Former prime minister and Democratic Union creator Ehud Barak took to Twitter to criticize the attorney-general's decision. "Partridge was investigated in Case 1000," he wrote. "He bought by [Netanyahu's] request half of his parents' home, while [Netanyahu] was prime minister. A loan is taken from the bank," he added. "And that is where it is returned to. Will [Netanyahu] return the money to Partridge?"Barak concluded by saying that "Mandelblit is folding again. It's a shame."Maariv contributed to this story.

