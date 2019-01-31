Attorney General expected not to postpone Netanyahu's hearing

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Cabinet Secretary Avichai Mandelblit (R) during the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: MENAHEM KAHANA / REUTERS)
Attorney - General Avichai Mandelblit and his team had finished reviewing the legal materials related to the investigations of alleged corruption of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Maariv reported on Thursday.
Mendelbit is expected to refuse holding off the hearing until April, when the elections are due to take place.
"In the most crucial decision in the history of Israeli law, a process that should take 20 months is being squeezed to a few days," the Prime Minister's office said.
"It seems the A.G. gave in to the pressure used by the left and the media to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu at all cost - ahead of elections," the statement went on to say.
