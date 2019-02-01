Attorney-General will decide on Netanyahu's indictment before Israel's election

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu casts his ballot for the parliamentary election as his son Yair stands behind him at a polling station in Jerusalem March 17, 2015..
(photo credit: SEBASTIAN SCHEINER/POOL VIA REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit formally announced on Friday that he will decide Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's legal fate before the upcoming April 9 election.
Though there have been leaks to this effect, this was the first time that Mandelblit himself confirmed it, rejecting a request by Netanyahu's lawyers to delay the decision. Some polls have suggested that the announcement could have a decisive electoral impact on Netanyahu and the Likud, while others have suggested the impact will be minimal.
Mandelblit also explained for the first time why it was legal for him to make the decision pre-election despite the general rule that major legal decisions should not be made leading up to election.
While the basis for the general rule is to avoid any appearance of bias toward any political party, Mandelblit explained that in this case, delaying the decision would have shown bias in favor of Netanyahu.
He said that chronologically-speaking, his prosecution team first publicly announced that it was beginning its final meetings to make a decision in the public-corruption cases, and that only after that announcement did Netanyahu decide to call early elections.
Accordingly, he said it would be inappropriate to appear to delay the decision about the prime minister's public corruption cases under pressure from Netanyahu.
Netanyahu's spokesman has continually blasted the idea that Mandelblit would determine the prime minister's public corruption probes fate pre-election.
His lawyers sent the media a letter to Mandelblit demanding that 66 additional witnesses be interviewed - which would require delaying the attorney-general's decision.
The attorney-general has said that all relevant witnesses have been questioned since the criminal probe opened in late 2016.
Mandelblit is expected to announce an intent to file an indictment against Netanyahu for bribery in Case 4000, the Bezeq-Walla! Affair. He is also expected to seek an indictment against the prime minister for breach of public trust in Case 1000, the Illegal Gifts Affair.
There has been widespread speculation about Case 2000,
the Yediot Ahronot-Yisrael Hayom Affair, but The Jerusalem Post
has received indications that this case may be closed - even as portions of the prosecution and the entire police investigation team support a bribery charge.
In an extensive seven page legal brief, Mandelblit's chief-aide, Gil Limon, wrote that there was precedent for a decision during the period of elections - such as with Tzahi Hanegbi in 2006.
In addition, the letter said that Mandelblit would not be issuing his decision on the public corruption cases in the next two weeks, but that the decision could come soon after. The evening of February 21 is the deadline for political parties to submit their lists of candidates. It is expected that Mandelblit will announce the decision prior to February 21.
Mandelblit also rejected all implications by Netanyahu and his supporters that his decision-making process was in any way influenced by anything other than professional legal considerations.
The announcement of intent to indict decision would start a multi-part process lasting six to 12 months leading up to a final decision to indict.
In the middle of the process, Netanyahu and his lawyers would get a series of hearings in which they would be able to try to convince Mandelblit to close the cases.
In the past, Yisrael Beytenu party leader Avigdor Liberman and some others have convinced the prosecution to back down from their initial leanings, but Post
has reported that Mandelblit is close to deadest on bringing Netanyahu to trial for bribery in Case 4000.
If Netanyahu wins reelection and is indicted in six to 12 months, there is a debate as to whether he would need to resign or could stay in office until a final and unappeasable conviction.
The Post
has reported that in such a scenario, Mandelblit would not defend Netanyahu against a petition to the High Court of Justice to force his resignation.
It is rare that the High Court rejects a petition when the attorney-general does not defend against it.
The Post
has also reported that, at least at an earlier stage, Mandelblit would have entertained a plea deal with no jail time for Netanyahu if he agreed to a plea bargain and to forego a trial.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>