Attorney for alleged Israeli rapists in Greece: 'Nothing happened, period'

Attorney Gila Liber-Golan commented Monday morning on the arrest of the two Israeli citizens suspected of raping a German tourist in Crete, Greece. In an interview with Maariv Online, Liber-Golan said of the allegations “It’s a total fabrication, completely baseless, not a shred of evidence.”





Gila Liber-Golan, the attorney representing the two Israelis suspected of raping a 19 year old German tourist in Crete, noted that she has not yet seen the victim’s testimony. “They’re not kids,” she said.

“Tomorrow [Tuesday] during the hearing we will present all of our evidence and I hope the court accepts it. Nothing happened, period.”



She also commented on the claim alleging the men forced sexual relations on the woman, saying “I don’t know what she claims because I haven’t seen her testimony yet. We’ll get that today.” She added “They’re both 30 somethings with respectable professions, not 17 year old kids. You can imagine they didn’t come to Crete to look for someone to gang up on.”



On Sunday, it was published that two Israelis, aged 29 and 35, are suspected of raping a 19 year old German tourist on the island of Crete, in Greece. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs corroborated the arrest, but refused to elaborate any further in an attempt to respect the victim. The tourist claimed in the police report that she met the two Israelis in a club, and while they were staying in a hotel room, they forced sexual relations on her.”



A few days ago the 19 year old British woman who accused 12 Israelis of group rape in Cyprus, and then recanted her accusations after a heavily publicized trial, was released on bail. Her trial begins Oct. 2nd. The woman handed her passport to the Nicosia Police Dept., and is currently banned from leaving Cyprus.





Translation by Idan Zonshine

