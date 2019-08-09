Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Auschwitz survivor celebrates 104th birthday with 400 descendants

Shoshana Ovitz wished that her birthday celebration would be with all of her family together at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

By ALEX WINSTON
August 9, 2019 01:32
1 minute read.
The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau

The site of the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

A survivor of Auschwitz has gone viral over the internet as she celebrated her 104th birthday this week, surrounded by approximately 400 of her descendants at the Western Wall in Jerusalem.

Shoshana Ovitz wished that her birthday celebration would be with all of her family together at the holy site.

Ovitz survived Auschwitz after witnessing her mother handed over to the infamous Nazi doctor and "Angel of Death", Josef Mengele, known for his cruel experiments on prisoners. Her father also died in the Holocaust.


After the liberation of Auschwitz, Shoshana met Dov Ovitz, a cousin of hers whose wife and four daughters had also perished in the Holocaust. They married soon after and lived in Austria before moving to Haifa in Israel, where they had four children together.

Ovitz's eldest granddaughter, Panini Friedman said, "Only during the celebration did we understand how important she is. We all had tears in our eyes. It was very moving," Israeli news site Walla reported.

Friedman told Walla that even with 400 people there, not all of the family could make it. "We’re missing about 10 percent of them," she said.

Ovitz took the opportunity to bless all of her family together, and said that she merited surviving the Holocaust after honoring her parents, one of the most important commandments in Judaism.

Photos and videos of the gathering soon went viral over the internet. Israel-advocacy organization StandWithUs tweeted a video of the celebrations, and the account of Auschwitz Memorial tweeted a photograph of the whole family together.


