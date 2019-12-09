Automotive giant DENSO eyes deeper collaboration with Israeli start-ups

Japanese automotive manufacturing giant DENSO is planning to increase its collaboration with Israeli start-ups and academic institutions to accelerate the development of advanced mobility technologies.The world's second largest mobility supplier, employing over 170,000 employees in 35 countries, launched a research and development hub in Tel Aviv in March 2018 - one of five hubs in DENSO's Global Innovation Network. "DENSO will enhance the activities of its Israel Innovation Lab, bringing in more proof of concepts (PoCs) and joint developments than before,” Hiroshi Naganawa, head of DENSO Israel Innovation Lab, told a DENSO Tech Day meeting at the headquarters of Tel Aviv non-profit Start-Up Nation Central.Researchers from the country's leading academic institutions and more than 100 start-ups attended the event to learn how they can collaborate with the $48.3 billion Japanese mobility supplier."DENSO Israel Innovation Lab will play a key role in shaping DENSO’s technologies - especially in the field of sensing," said DENSO Corporation executive vice-president Hiroyuki Wakabayashi. "I want to change the future of transportation and mobility with Israel partners."