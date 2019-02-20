Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Avi Gabbay presents his number two: Ex-IDF General Tal Russo

Former IDF General Russo said “today I don a new set of uniforms, to serve the nation with.”

By
February 20, 2019 14:27
Former IDF General and head of the IDF Depth Corps Tal Russo was introduced on  Wednesday as number two on the Labor party's list in the upcoming April elections.

Standing alongside party leader Avi Gabbay, Russo said that he is “overjoyed to be in the excellent labor list.”

Gabbay presented Russo saying “we wanted a fully informed member of the defense establishment” and called Russo “a true leader.”

Russo spent his early military career in Special Forces and eventually oversaw the 2012 Operation Pillar of Defense before retiring from service.


Russo said that “to separate from the Palestinians” is the first major security challenge Israel faces, in his view, and claimed that he met thousands of IDF soldiers and never paid any attention to “who was religious, who was not…they were all brothers in arms.”

“I join the political system today,” he said, “to promote unity.”

