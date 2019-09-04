Palestinian who ran over Israeli in Judea in 2015 convicted of murder

A Palestinian vehicle rams into Israeli Avraham Hasno, who died later, in Hebron. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

The Palestinian killer of Avraham Hasno was convicted of murder by the Judea Military Court on Wednesday.



The case was considered controversial, as the IDF prosecution allegedly changed the charge from manslaughter to murder due to pressure from Hasno's family and their political supporters.

Mahmoud a-Titi ran over Hasno in October 2015 at the height of the "knife intifada."

Despite those broader circumstances, the IDF prosecution, having viewed the particular case's circumstances that held a variety of mixed and confusing evidence, initially categorized the case as a manslaughter case.

Murder can only be the charge if there was a specific intent to kill. Manslaughter is the charge for killing because of recklessness or a spontaneous general decision to more generically harm someone without realizing that the result will be death.

The defense had argued that what happened was an accident or at the very least a bizarre spontaneous event, that could not be called "planned."

Hasno got out of his car onto the road where the incident occurred after Palestinians threw rocks at his car.

A-Titi was driving on the road and then ran over Hasno.

Based on the complex circumstances, the IDF prosecution initially did not think there was a manslaughter case. The IDF chief prosecutor for the West Bank at the time was Lt. Col. Maurice Hirsch.

Later, the family appealed to Hirsch's superiors.

Hirsch's superiors changed the charge to murder, amidst allegations of caving to outside pressure.

Wednesday's ruling appears to affirm the IDF prosecution's final decision, though it does not necessarily clear the air regarding the process that led to the changed decision.

