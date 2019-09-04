Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian who ran over Israeli in Judea in 2015 convicted of murder

The IDF allegedly switched to a harsher charge after outside pressure.

By
September 4, 2019 11:10
1 minute read.
A Palestinian vehicle rams into Israeli Avraham Hasno, who died later, in Hebron

A Palestinian vehicle rams into Israeli Avraham Hasno, who died later, in Hebron. (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

The Palestinian killer of Avraham Hasno was convicted of murder by the Judea Military Court on Wednesday. 

The case was considered controversial, as the IDF prosecution allegedly changed the charge from manslaughter to murder due to pressure from Hasno's family and their political supporters.
Mahmoud a-Titi ran over Hasno in October 2015 at the height of the "knife intifada."


Despite those broader circumstances, the IDF prosecution, having viewed the particular case's circumstances that held a variety of mixed and confusing evidence, initially categorized the case as a manslaughter case.


Murder can only be the charge if there was a specific intent to kill. Manslaughter is the charge for killing because of recklessness or a spontaneous general decision to more generically harm someone without realizing that the result will be death. 


The defense had argued that what happened was an accident or at the very least a bizarre spontaneous event, that could not be called "planned."


Hasno got out of his car onto the road where the incident occurred after Palestinians threw rocks at his car.


A-Titi was driving on the road and then ran over Hasno.


Based on the complex circumstances, the IDF prosecution initially did not think there was a manslaughter case. The IDF chief prosecutor for the West Bank at the time was Lt. Col. Maurice Hirsch.


Later, the family appealed to Hirsch's superiors.


Hirsch's superiors changed the charge to murder, amidst allegations of caving to outside pressure.


Wednesday's ruling appears to affirm the IDF prosecution's final decision, though it does not necessarily clear the air regarding the process that led to the changed decision.



Related Content

September 4, 2019
Netanyahu is Hebron’s Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde - analysis

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings