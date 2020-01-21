‘BDS campaign ineffective so far,’ says research analyst says

A report by the Foundation for Defense Democracies (FDD) has shown that the boycott movement against Israel both now and in the past is so far failing to achieve its goal.The report, written by FDD research analyst David May explained that “the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions campaign, or BDS, is the most recent iteration of a century-old effort to attack the legitimacy and economic viability of the Jewish state and its precursors.” May explained the history, tactics and different forms this boycott has taken since its initial formation in the early 20th Century.“Opponents of Israel have waged economic warfare in every phase of their conflict with the Jewish state,” he said. “What began as a series of local protests and campaigns in the early 20th century became a global effort by the Arab League.”He pointed out that their goal “was Israel’s annihilation,” but Israel “prospered and the boycott faded.”However, NGOs that hoped to reignite this cause, resurged in the early 2000s as the collapse of the Oslo peace process was taking place.May wrote that they were seeking to present themselves “as heirs to the anti-apartheid movement,” and that these NGOs “adopted the language of social justice and human rights to justify a campaign whose goals remain identical to those of the Arab League boycott,” which aimed to strangle Israel’s “economically and convincing international audiences that Israel is an extraordinary, if not unique, violator of human rights that should be despised and treated as a pariah.”But, again, in this respect, “the campaign has proven ineffective so far,” with the Jewish state, continuing to thrive and has become known as the start-up nation.The country’s “international connections have only grown deeper and more numerous.”May examined BDS as a whole in its global campaign, as well as academic boycotts, African-American support for BDS, campuses, Christian-led boycotts and cultural boycotts against Israel, to name a few.In his report, May wrote that “western activists and NGOs helped develop the campaign’s infrastructure, including the July 2005 ‘Call for Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Against Israel.’ This, he said, is where the campaign takes its name. “BDS has borrowed heavily from the anti-apartheid campaign that brought down the South African regime in the 1990s,” he said. “The attempt to conflate Israel and apartheid South Africa is libelous and disingenuous, as Israel grants equal rights to all its citizens, Arab and Jewish alike.” In spite of this, BDS has captivated several audiences on college campuses “and among certain NGOs and church groups.“While BDS pressure campaigns have convinced some sizable firms to break off relations with Israel or cancel significant projects, Israel’s emergence as a global technology leader has frustrated the campaign,” he wrote.When addressing Jewish BDS groups, May pointed out that although small in number, “Jewish BDS activists are among the campaign’s most vocal defenders against the charge of antisemitism.”He highlighted the writings of a pro-BDS Israeli supporter, who pointed out that having Israeli’s involved “helps to disarm the infamous accusation of antisemitism.”The report found that “within Israel and the Jewish Diaspora, support for BDS is a marginal position that has emerged mainly on the far left,” including IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace, which he said “is the most active and visible American Jewish group promoting BDS.”May highlighted that Freedom House, a leading monitor of international democracy, rates Israel as “Free,” assigning it the highest score of any Middle Eastern country. “Yet the BDS campaign continues to generate negative publicity for Israel as part of its broader agenda of delegitimizing the Jewish state,” he wrote, stressing that the “ultimate outcome of this campaign is far from certain.”In his concluding remarks of the report, May said that “if efforts to defame the sole Jewish nation-state prove successful over the long term, both economic and political consequences will inevitably follow…[but] so long as the US-Israel alliance remains strong, such an outcome is unlikely.”