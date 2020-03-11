The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

BGU using biomass fuels to 'significantly mitigate' climate change effects

The study was carried out and completed at Michigan State University’s Kellogg Biological Station and the University of Wisconsin’s Arlington Research Station.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 11, 2020 11:32
Solar Guerrilla addresses the issue of climate change in an innovative and thought-provoking manner. (photo credit: TEL AVIV MUSEUM OF ART)
Solar Guerrilla addresses the issue of climate change in an innovative and thought-provoking manner.
(photo credit: TEL AVIV MUSEUM OF ART)
Researchers a Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Michigan State University (MSU) have determined that biomass fuels stemming from various grasses can "significantly mitigate" the effects of global warming by reducing carbon emissions.
The study was carried out and completed at Michigan State University’s (MSU) Kellogg Biological Station and the University of Wisconsin’s Arlington Research Station, which is an extension of the US Department of Energy’s Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center.
The paper, published in Environmental Science and Technology, examined a plethora of different cellulosic biofuel crops – including switchgrass, giant miscanthus, poplar trees, maize residuals, restored native prairie, and a combination of grasses and vegetation that grow spontaneously following field abandonment – to test against their hypothesis.
“Every crop we tested had a very significant mitigation capacity despite being grown on very different soils and under natural climate variability,” says Dr. Ilya Gelfand, of the BGU French Associates Institute for Agriculture and Biotechnology of Drylands, The Jacob Blaustein Institutes for Desert Research. “These crops could provide a very significant portion of the decarbonization of US light-duty vehicle transport to curb CO² emissions and slow global warming. Decarbonization of transportation is critical to limit rising temperatures.”
Researchers determined that compared to solely petroleum-based emission systems, ethanol with bioenergy resources fared 78%-290% better in reducing carbon emissions, normal ethanol solutions were improved by 204%-416% and biomass powered electric vehicles were found to be 74%-303% cleaner. Biomass-powered electric vehicles combined with Carbon Capture and Storage (CSS) were clearly the best option, garnering a 329-558% improvement.
"Climate change mitigation scenarios limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C rely on decarbonizing vehicle fuel with bioenergy production together with carbon capture and storage (BECCS)," BGU said in a statement. "Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) is a technology that can capture up to 90% of the carbon dioxide (CO²) emitted during electricity generation and industrial processes, which prevents atmospheric increase of CO² concentration. Using both CCS and renewable biomass is one of the few carbon abatement technologies resulting in a 'carbon-negative' mode – actually removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere."
Researchers noted that the crops grown in Michigan did just as well as the crops grown in Wisconsin, despite the different climate conditions and the fact that the Wisconsin site is a more fertile location for agricultural endeavors.
“This is significant because it means that we’re likely to be able to produce these crops on marginal lands and still get high productivity,” says Prof. Phil Robertson of MSU, senior author of the study. “Long-term field experiments that include weather extremes such as drought, and actual rather than estimated greenhouse gas emissions, are crucial for stress-testing models assumptions.”
In the next phase of the study, researchers will assess how to make these biofuel products economically attractive to farmers, who will be the ones eventually cultivating these crops for widespread use.


Tags environment global warming Ben Gurion University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Rivlin’s time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Blu Greenberg ‘Aguna’ – a midcourse Jewish history correction By BLU GREENBERG
Emily Schrader Breaking the silence for Jewish women By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef In the face of another political deadlock, what happens now? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Lela Gilbert Gazan Christians on Christmas: Escape from watchful eye of radical Muslims By LELA GILBERT

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Up to 100,000 Israelis in isolation as Israel expands traveler quarantine
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu adn Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman address the nation on the coronavirus epidemic, March 4, 2020
3 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
4 Netanyahu's bloc to stay at 58 seats
Israel goes to the polls, March 2, 2020.
5 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by