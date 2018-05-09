May 09 2018
|
Iyar, 24, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Bank of Israel sues over counterfeit shekel bills

The suit claims the defendants conspired to commit a series of crimes involving the manufacture and forging of banknotes.

By REUTERS
May 9, 2018 13:46
1 minute read.
money

Shekel money bills. (photo credit: REUTERS)

JERUSALEM - Israel is suing two people for violating the Bank of Israel's copyright when they forged shekel bills, the Justice Ministry and Bank of Israel said.

The suit claims the defendants conspired to commit a series of crimes involving the manufacture and forging of banknotes. It noted that they worked for a number of months to create fake 200 shekel bills worth tens of thousands of shekels.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


They were convicted last year of that crime and were fined but the central bank filed a suit, the first of its kind in Israel, as a continuation of criminal proceedings to indemnify it for damages caused as a result of the defendants' actions. It is seeking 400,000 shekels ($111,015), the ministry said in a statement.

"The suit will send a clear and deterring message that in addition to criminal law, counterfeiters will also face civil lawsuits for significant amounts," the Bank of Israel said in a separate statement.

"The security features on the new series of banknotes were created with advanced technology and are among the best in the world," it said. "Counterfeiters have so far been unsuccessful in any attempt to mimic the security features."


Related Content

Wine (Illustrative)
May 9, 2018
Summer wine

By NERIA BARR

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut