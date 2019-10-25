Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bar-Ilan U. eliminates requirements of modest dress, kippah for male religion classes

Students had been required to sign a statement accepting the requirements and acknowledging that the university operates “in the spirit of the Torah and tradition of Israel.”

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
October 25, 2019
1 minute read.
Bar Ilan University's Institute for Nantechnology and Advanced Materials

Bar Ilan University's Institute for Nantechnology and Advanced Materials. (photo credit: BAR ILAN UNIVERSITY)



JERUSALEM (JTA) — Bar-Ilan University has eliminated the requirement for modest dress on campus and that male students wear a kippah during classes on Judaism.

The university said it has not enforced the rules in many years and that there has been a decline in the number of religious students on campus, Haaretz reported.



The new statement to be signed by the students says that: “I know that the University’s goals and trend is to foster and advance the study and research in all branches of the Torah and science in the spirit of Israel and the Jewish tradition,” according to Haaretz.



Bar-Ilan University was established in 1955 as a religious Jewish institution. It is Israel’s second-largest university with more than 18,000 students.


