Bar Refaeli claims relations with Leonardo DiCaprio fall under 'family unit'

International Israeli model Bar Refaeli filed an appeal on Thursday through her attorneys to the Supreme Court for its ruling, that would require her to pay NIS 8 million to the State for her revenues in 2009 and 2010, despite her claim that she did not live in Israel during these years.



"The approach of the lower court testifies to 'over-conservatism' which is less relevant in modern days, in which the definition of a 'family unit' is a flexible definition that allows for a wide range of relationships," claimed the international model.

This claim relates to the fact that the District Court ruled that Rafaeli's relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio in the relevant years of the 2009-2010 tax dispute was not a family unit in which Rafaeli could claim to have severed her Israeli residency and that her residency was the residence of her ex-spouse DiCaprio.The appeal also mentioned that "the lower court erred in rejecting the appellant's claim that according to the agreement signed between her and the respondent at the end of 2009, she will be considered a "foreign resident" also in the tax years following 2007 (provided that there is no change in his circumstances).""The appellant will argue that a binding agreement was signed between the parties (and at the very least - a government promise was given) in which it was agreed that the appellant's ties abroad were to be classified as a "foreign resident" and the classification would remain in effect as long as there was no change in the circumstances," the appeal further mentioned.

