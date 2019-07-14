Barak: Attorneys working to dissolve limited partnership with Jeffrey Epstein

Ehud Barak and Jeffrey Epstein.
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Former Israeli prime minister Ehud Barak said his attorneys are working to dissolve a limited partnership company that he formed with Jeffrey Epstein, the billionaire who was convicted in 2008 of soliciting a teenage girl to prostitution.
Barak formed the Israeli Democratic Party last month to run in the September 2019 elections, with the express purpose of defeating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Epstein was indicted last week in connection with allegations that he was involved in sex trafficking dozens of minors in New York and Florida between 2002 and 2005.
Barak said in a statement posted on Facebook that as soon as he heard about the new indictment he instructed his attorneys to look into removing the company tied to Epstein from the limited partnership.
Epstein financed much of an investment of several million dollars formally made by Barak in the company Reporty Homeland Security, according to Haaretz. It’s now called Carbyne. It develops call-handling and identification capabilities for emergency response services.
Barak defended his decision to enter a business relationship with Epstein though other former partners kept their distance.
“He’d served his sentence for soliciting prostitution — the indictment didn’t say she was a minor,” he said on Saturday on Channel 12’s “Meet the Press.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has challenged Barak to explain why he was paid over $2 million by the Wexner Foundation in 2004 for what was described as a research program when Epstein was among the foundation’s trustees. Barak was not serving in office at the time. The Jewish philanthropist Leslie Wexner and Epstein were close friends and business associates at the time.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>