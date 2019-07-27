Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Barak: ‘The issue isn’t where I’ll be, but where Israel is heading to’

The former prime minister said that “the only thing that will remain from the Netanyahu administration is the saying ‘there won’t be anything because nothing happened.’”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
July 27, 2019 12:20
Ehud Barak speaks at a press conference with his Israel Democratic Party.

Ehud Barak speaks at a press conference with his Israel Democratic Party.. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

 
Former prime minister Ehud Barak slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday when he said that “the only thing that will remain from the Netanyahu administration is the saying ‘there won’t be anything because nothing happened.’”
  
Netanyahu meant these words in connection to allegation of his corruption, meaning he will not be indicted for corruption because ‘nothing happened.’ 
 
Barak went on to say that the Right-led administration is “abandoning citizens, and not only in Gaza Border Communities.” 
 
Israelis who live in Gaza border communities are exposed to ongoing rocket attacks from the terror group Hamas and other factions as well as arsons started by Incendiary balloons launched from the Gaza Strip. 
 
“The issue isn’t where I’ll be, but where Israel is heading to,” said Barak, who is at the tenth place in the Democratic Union Party merging Meretz, his own party, and MK Stav Shaffir who left Labor to join it. 


     
   


