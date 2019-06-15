Barak block? Former Prime Minister said to mull over creating new party

Ehud Barak.

Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak met with retired major general in the IDF Yair Golan last week to discuss the possibility the two men will work together should Barak create and lead an independent party, Channel 13 reported on Friday.
Kan news reported that in addition to Golan other people Barak are considering include Tzipi Livni, Adina Bar-Shalom, Lucy Aharish and Dan Meridor.
Barak however did not as of yet commit to returning to politics.
In an early June interview to the 103 FM radio program ‘the cabinet’ Golan said that recent events in the country’s political life are a “disgrace” and claimed Netanyahu is “suffering from corruption” and means to create a coalition that will legislate “dangerous and destructive laws” to serve him.
However Golan also said that “the fact I am willing to enter politics doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.”
