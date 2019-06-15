Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Barak block? Former Prime Minister said to mull over creating new party

Channel 13 reports that former Prime Minister Ehud Barak is discussing the possible creation of a new party ahead of re-do elections.

By MAARIV ONLINE
June 15, 2019 07:40
Ehud Barak

Ehud Barak. (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/ REURERS)

 
Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak met with retired major general in the IDF Yair Golan last week to discuss the possibility the two men will work together should Barak create and lead an independent party, Channel 13 reported on Friday. 
 
Kan news reported that in addition to Golan other people Barak are considering include Tzipi Livni, Adina Bar-Shalom, Lucy Aharish and Dan Meridor. 
 
In early June various media reports claimed the former prime minister is considering a return to political life. Barak himself released a video on social media in which he warned the public against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and posed the question, “Have we lost our minds?”
 
Barak however did not as of yet commit to returning to politics. 
 
In an early June  interview to the 103 FM radio program ‘the cabinet’ Golan said that recent events in the country’s political life are a “disgrace” and claimed Netanyahu is “suffering from corruption” and means to create a coalition that will legislate “dangerous and destructive laws” to serve him. 
 
However Golan also said that “the fact I am willing to enter politics doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.” 


