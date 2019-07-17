Barak gives Daily Mail hour to take down article connecting him to Epstein

The Daily Mail report on Ehud Barak's visit to Jeffrey Epstein's apartment.
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/DAILY MAIL)
If The Daily Mail website does not remove the article that makes it look like Israel Democratic Party leader Ehud Barak took part in a party with underaged women at convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstien's NY home by 5pm London time, Barak will sue the newspaper for defamation, his British lawyers wrote in a warning letter to the newpaper.
Barak was caught on camera entering Epstein's Manhattan townhouse with his face hidden, on the same day in January 2016 that a large group of women were seen entering the home.
"The article is disgraceful," the lawyers wrote. "It makes a number of very serious allegations against and insinuations about our client which are highly defamatory and entirely untrue. Most seriously, you have sought to draw our client into the Epstein affair, suggesting that he is somehow involved in Epstein's pedophile ring. This is false, as you well know."
The lawyers complained that the newspaper did not seek a response from Barak. They noted that the article was picked up news media all over the world.
Besides removing the article from the website, Barak's lawyers demanded that a correction and apology to be published prominently, a statement together with Barak retracting the article in open court, not republishing the allegations, and that the newspaper "pay our client substantial damages to vindicate his reputation and to compensate him for the serious harm that has been done to his reputation and for the distress, hurt and humiliation that your publication has caused him."
