Barak and other political leaders congratulate, slam Gantz-Lapid merger

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Israel Resilience party Benny Gantz have joined forces, politicians Left and Right respond as the sands of Israeli politics shif.

February 21, 2019 09:15
Barak and other political leaders congratulate, slam Gantz-Lapid merger

Former prime minister Ehud Bark tweeted his congratulations to Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid and Israel Resilience head Benny Gantz who announced they are merging parties ahead of the upcoming April elections.    
 
Mabruk [congratulations] to Gantz and Lapid for overcoming the obstacles and showing national responsibility," Barak wrote Thursday morning.
 
Barak tweeted his support of the joining of forces, saying that it will "put Israel back on the right track" on Wednesday.

Eretz Hadasha leader Eldad Yaniv also expressed support. He said that his party will not run in the upcoming elections as now “there is a real opportunity to end the corrupt and divisive [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu's administration.” 
 
“We fought against him for two years straight in the street [protests],” Yaniv said. "Now, it’s your turn to defeat him at the ballot box.” 
 
Meretz leader Tamar Zandberg said the union of these center-learning parties will offer an alternative to the right-leaning Likud and hopes that with her party this will allow the opportunity for a center-left coalition.
"We need a left-leaning, center-oriented government, and Left means Meretz.” 

In contrast, the Shas Party slammed Lapid in a statement: "His specialty is hating Judaism and religious people."


The party pointed to Gantz's support of civil marriage and public transportation on Saturday, the Jewish day of rest, before saying that “Jewish identity in the state of Israel is in danger" and that they "will fight with all our might to prevent them from forming a government."




