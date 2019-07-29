Barclays appoints Ilan Paz as new Israel manager.
Barclays Bank announced the appointment of Ilan Paz as its new Israel country manager on Monday, alongside his recently-appointed role as head of banking for Israel.
Paz, who will assume the position immediately following Bank of Israel approval, has worked at the London-headquartered multinational since 2008 and today manages the investment banking activity of Barclays Israel.
In his current role, Paz is responsible for Barclays Israel's strategic business development income growth via capital markets, mergers and acquisitions.
"I am pleased to confirm that Ilan Paz has been appointed Country Head for Israel, subject to regulatory approval," said Carlo Calabria, Barclays head of banking coverage, Continental Europe and CEEMENA.
"He takes on this extended role alongside his responsibilities as head of Banking for Israel."
Prior to joining Barclays, Paz served in senior investment banker roles at UBS Investment Bank and Merrill Lynch in New York. He holds an MBA with distinction from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a BA in economics from Rutgers University.
Since commencing Israeli operations in 1995, Barclays has served as the leading underwriter in 115 share issues by Israeli companies and 61 bond issue processes in the Israeli market. It has also served as a consultant in 74 acquirement and merger deals with a combined value exceeding $108 billion.
In 2016, Barclays established Rise Tel Aviv, a fintech accelerator for start-ups, with similar accelerators also in operation in London, Mumbai, New York and Vilnius.
