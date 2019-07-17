Baroque music in Jerusalem

COLLEGIUM CHORO MUSICI.
(photo credit: ALDIS JONIKANS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The Jerusalem Baroque Orchestra will hold its summer festival “Vocal Fantasy Festival” from July 25-27. The festival gives center stage to the human voice and vocal music.
The festival, under Music director David Shemer, is a celebration of choirs and singers performing music in various styles from the 12th century until the present day.
The central event will be an Israeli premiere of a new arrangement to Handel’s oratorio Esther. The oratorio illustrates the biblical Book of Esther and will be performed by the JBO with the wonderful Latvian choir Collegium Choro Musici Riga and soloists at July 26 at 1 p.m. at Zucker Hall in Tel Aviv, and July 27 at 9 p.m. at Jerusalem’s YMCA.
The Collegium Choro Musici Riga choir will also give an a capella concert focusing on music by Heinrich Schutz on July 25 at 7:45 p.m. at the YMCA in Jerusalem.
Elsewhere at the festival there will be chamber concerts with JBO members and guest singers, including Nerius Masevicius (Lithuania), Monta Martinsone (Latvia), Daniel Skorka (Israel), Doron Schleifer and Haddar Beiser (Switzerland-Israel). The concerts will feature music of the Middle Ages and Baroque era, along with German lieder from the 19th century.
The festival will also offer a festive outdoor event on July 27 at 8 p.m. in the YMCA’s yard. The Jerusalem Soloists Choir be accompanied by the YMCA tower carillons, offering the audience a chance to join in.
For a complete program and other information, go to jbo.co.il.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>