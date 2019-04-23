Beating his own drum: Eden Bahar makes it to a World Record

Drummers of the Salesian Boys' and Girls' Brigade Corps of Drums take part in a Good Friday procession at the Franciscan Church of St Mary of Jesus in Valletta, Malta March 30, 2018. Picture taken March 30, 2018. .
Israeli drummer Eden Bahar made it into the Guinness World Records by spinning his drumming stick 149 times in one minute.
The record was achieved on September 13 but was just made public on Tuesday.
He isn’t the first Israeli to make it to the famous book. Other Israelis who made world history are Ofer Zaltman, who made the longest chain of bubble gum wrappers in the world, and the late president Shimon Peres, who entered the record book for being the oldest head of state in the world.
