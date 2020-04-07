Ben-Artzi: If Netanyahu is seeking 4th election, he should get COVID-19

The grandson of late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, Yonathan Ben-Artzi took to social media on Tuesday to say that if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being dishonest about the need to form an emergency unity government and is using the situation as a ploy to hold a fourth election “he deserves to get coronavirus and end his life in prison.”
אם נתניהו שיקר את עם ישראל ובעצם עשה רק תרגיל ״חייבים ממשלת קורונה חירום אחדות״ ובעצם התכוון לבחירות אז מגיע לו שיקבל קורונה ויסיים את חייו בכלא חולה. קארמה. חג שמח עם ישראל. שנחזור לחבק קרוב קרוב אחד את האחר.— Jonathan Benartzi (@jbapkingdom) April 7, 2020
Calling such a scenario “karma," Ben-Artzi went on to wish the people of Israel a “happy holiday.” coronavirus for political gains should get it himself and that he wishes Netanyahu only health and for him to "stop telling lies and toying (with people)."In a later tweet Ben-Artzi explained that anyone who uses the novel
The Likud party slammed the post, saying that he is "inciting for the death of the prime minister" and added that "even when the prime minister is saving the lives of Israeli citizens, hatred knows no boundaries." "Think that anyone will open an investigation against him?" The Likud post concluded.תרשו לי להבהיר : מי שמשתמש בחולי אנושי דוגמת קורונה כדי לעשות פוליטיקה, מגיע לו קורונה. זה זלזול וצחוק בחיי בני אדם. תהיה בריא רק תפסיק לשקר ולשחק.— Jonathan Benartzi (@jbapkingdom) April 7, 2020
יונתן בן ארצי מסית למותו של ראש הממשלה.— הליכוד (@Likud_Party) April 7, 2020
גם כשראש הממשלה מציל את חייהם של אזרחי ישראל אין גבול לשנאה. אתם חושבים שמישהו יפתח בחקירה נגדו? https://t.co/mQf7QHqmpT
Netanyahu was reported on Tuesday as not having the coronavirus, the spokesperson of the Prime Minister reported. Ben-Artzi's grandfather, Rabin, was murdered in 1995 by Yigal Amir over Rabin’s decision to seek a peace agreement with the Palestinians. The Oslo Peace accords were the result of that decision.