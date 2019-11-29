Ben Gurion U. ranked in top 15 natural sciences institutions

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) was ranked 15th in this years' Nature Index of Young Universities, which ranks any university 50 years old or younger in the natural sciences.Nature Index measures the number of articles published in 82 publications that it tracks, which were written by authors affiliated with the university.A total of 133 articles were published by BGU researchers in the year recorded. Physical sciences were recorded as e the university's strongest subject, after which were chemistry, Earth and environmental sciences and life sciences.Tel Aviv University was the top domestic collaborator with BGU, while Harvard University was the top international one.