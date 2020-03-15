Ben-Gurion University launches coronavirus task-force

Beer-Sheva's Ben-Gurion University of the Negev has brought together more than 50 of its scientists in a task force to tackle the effects of coronavirus, the university has said. As the researchers gathered, the university announced that it would be setting aside resources to bring the most promising ideas to fruition. "It is our moral obligation to contribute to coping with this pandemic," President Chamovitz wrote in the letter urging all BGU researchers to join the task force.Israeli scientists are already hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19, but the task-force at BGU was not limited to virology. Public health, public policy, engineering and information systems, as well as economic, psychological, technological, tourism and educational challenges were all among the issues addressed by the team.More than a dozen ideas were raised by faculty members at the preliminary meeting, with researchers breaking off into working groups to explore avenues of research, some joining in via video-link from self-quarantine. In some cases existing projects were repurposed, while others worked up novel ideas and new collaborations. "Since the outbreak of this coronavirus, it has become an international crisis that affects individuals, families, communities and countries around the world," President Chamovitz wrote, "I am turning to you, our researchers, to make the coronavirus crisis and its repercussions your top priority, to be creative and practical in order to achieve significant contributions to the national and international challenges that stand before us."