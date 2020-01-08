Bennett: Area C of West Bank belongs to Israel, we’re waging a war for it

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said that it is the official policy of the Israeli government that Area C of the West Bank belongs to the Jews.He told a group of attendees at the Kohelet Policy Forum conference on Wednesday that the Palestinians are making efforts to build in Area C with the goal of taking it over.“There is a campaign happening on the ground,” he said. “It's unimaginable.”He noted that the illegal Palestinian village of Khan al-Ahmar “is a symbol and a symptom - there are 200 more like it.”He said that people cannot conquer their own land.“This is a historic fact that was not first established with [Mike] Pompeo’s declaration,” he said. “The people of Israel began living in Israel almost 4,000 years ago.”