Bennett and Liberman push for unity government without Joint List

New Right leader Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman both expressed their opposition to a government including the Joint List on Wednesday.



"A government including the Joint List will fail because no party will join such a government," said Bennett.

"The responsible and stately way is to form a national unity government headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz," added Bennett.Liberman stressed that the only option is a liberal national unity government, during a interview on Army Radio on Wednesday morning. He stressed that the government can't include the "messianic" parties that are currently in the right wing bloc and can't include the Joint List.Liberman refused to answer directly questions concerning accusations by Likud Party members that he would not commit to ruling out supporting a minority left-wing government with the Joint List. Liberman insisted that Netanyahu is the only one who collaborates with the Arab MKs, but would not specifically say whether or not he would support such a minority government."Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag the state to a third round of elections," said Liberman on Army Radio. The former defense minister also took a swipe at Netanyahu when he said, "I have no interest in joining the Likud - the party and Netanyahu have no connection to the right."

