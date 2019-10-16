Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Bennett and Liberman push for unity government without Joint List

Liberman stressed that the only option is a liberal national unity government.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 16, 2019 09:30
1 minute read.
Bennett and Liberman push for unity government without Joint List

Avigdor Liberman (L) Naftali Bennett (R). (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

New Right leader Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman both expressed their opposition to a government including the Joint List on Wednesday.

"A government including the Joint List will fail because no party will join such a government," said Bennett.

"The responsible and stately way is to form a national unity government headed by [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Blue and White leader Benny] Gantz," added Bennett.

Liberman stressed that the only option is a liberal national unity government, during a interview on Army Radio on Wednesday morning. He stressed that the government can't include the "messianic" parties that are currently in the right wing bloc and can't include the Joint List.

Liberman refused to answer directly questions concerning accusations by Likud Party members that he would not commit to ruling out  supporting a minority left-wing government with the Joint List. Liberman insisted that Netanyahu is the only one who collaborates with the Arab MKs, but would not specifically say whether or not he would support such a minority government.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to drag the state to a third round of elections," said Liberman on Army Radio. The former defense minister also took a swipe at Netanyahu when he said, "I have no interest in joining the Likud - the party and Netanyahu have no connection to the right."


Related Content

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman at the Priestly blessing event at the Western Wall, 2019
October 16, 2019
Ambassador Friedman wishes JPost readers 'Happy, peaceful new year'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings