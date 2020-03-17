Bennett approves 2,500 IDF reservists enlisted to fight coronavirus

As the number of Israelis diagnosed with the coronavirus continued to climb, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett authorized the mobilization of another 2,500 IDF reservists to help deal with the continued spread of the deadly virus.The order came shortly after the Health Ministry called on Israelis to remain home unless absolutely necessary as the number of Israelis with the virus stood at 324 individuals as of Tuesday evening. Earlier in the day Bennett called on Israelis to stay away from the elderly in order to protect them from getting the virus. Bennett, who was speaking at the opening of Tel Aviv’s Dan Panorama Hotel as a coronavius quarantine facility, dubbed the order “Operation Save Grandma.”“We must protect grandma. There are a lot of things that we need to do, but the information coming in from around the world teaches us clearly that the deadliest connection is between a grandparent and their grandchild, between an elderly person and a young person,” he said. “I’m saying cautiously based on the information coming from all over the world. The death rate among the elderly is very high. Among those 80 years old and up, it is above one in five. One in five grandfathers and grandmothers who get the virus from their grandchild hugging them could die.”,