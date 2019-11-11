Bennett goes straight to work as Defense Minister

Soon-to-be Defense Minister Naftali Bennett began working on Sunday with no delay, holding meetings and consultations to prepare for his new rold.



Bennett will officially assume the position on Tuesday, as he asked to go straight to it and not to hold a ceremony or an honor guard.

He is expected to meet with IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi later this week as well as several other IDF chiefs.Even if he’s just temporarily filling the role, there hasn’t been a full-time defense minister since Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman quit in November 2018.Since Kochavi assumed his role in January of last year, he has never had to deal with someone sitting across the hall from him and working closely with him on a day-to-day basis.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });