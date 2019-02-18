Bennett on Poland: We cannot allow anyone to revise history

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

New Right leader and cabinet minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday that he would reject all peace plans, including that of President Donald Trump, if they involve handing over even “one centimeter of the Land of Israel.”



Bennett also spoke out against efforts to obscure the fact that significant numbers of Polish citizens aided the Nazis in their efforts to round up and murder Jews, insisting that Poles did participate in “antisemitism and murdering Jews.

In a wide ranging discussion with The Jerusalem Post’s editor in chief Yaakov Katz at the 45th Israel mission of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, Bennet also discussed Israel-Diaspora relations in the Trump era and the possibilities for the next government coalition after the coming elections in April.Asked about the peace plan which the Trump administration is working on and is expected to unveil sometime after the election, Bennett stated that “Trump is a huge friend of Israel,” but said firmly that he and the New Right party could not accept any agreement that trades land for peace.“I oppose handing over one centimeter of the Land of Israel to the Arabs,” declared Bennett.“The New Right will not be joining any government predicated on creating a Palestinian State west of the Jordan. It would destroy the future of Israel, and the future of my children and of millions of children in Israel.”Bennett argued that even a demilitarized Palestinian state would would have sovereign powers and that millions of descendants of Palestinian refugees from 1948 would enter the new country which he said would “In one fell swoop wipe out the demographic advantage we’ve achieved over the last 140 years.”The minister also addressed the recent controversy surrounding Prime Minister Netanyahu’s comments regarding the collaboration of Polish citizens with the Nazis during the Holocaust and the subsequent cancellation of the Polish prime minister’s visit to Israel this week.Collaboration with the Nazis has become a neuralgic issue for Poland, with the country passing and subsequently amending a law in 2018 to criminalize claims that the Polish nation or state was responsible for the Holocaust.Bennett was implicitly critical of the cancellation of the Polish prime minister’s visit, saying that although Poland and Israel are good friends the relationship cannot be built on “erasing the past.”Said Bennett “Many poles did participate in antisemitism and murdering Jews… We cannot allow anyone to revise history for sake of the future, that’s not the way to build a relationship."“We need to face the reality that they were a victim but that not a small number [of Poles] were involved in antisemitism.”He added however that “there were Poles who were different and went out of their way to save Jews” and that “the Polish nation was a victim of Nazi Germany under severe harsh occupation.”Turning to Israeli politics, he said that he believed that Netanyahu would be the next prime minister, and that the question of the elections was whether or not Netanyahu would form a government with “the left” and Benny Gantz’s Israeli Resilience Party or “the right” and New Right.Bennett said that Netanyahu traditionally has sought out “left-wing partners” such as Ehud Barak and Labor in 2009 and Tzipi Livni and her Hatnua party in 2013, and that a vote for New Right was therefore a vote for a right-wing coalition.He described Gantz as “a good guy” and “a mentsch [yiddish for a good person] but insisted he was politically left-wing and said he should not try and hide it.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



