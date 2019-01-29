Bennett slams security efforts by Gantz, Ya'alon during last Gaza war

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett speaks during a reception hosted by the Orthodox Union in Jerusalem ahead of the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018.
Education Minister Naftali Bennett strongly criticized the behavior of former IDF chief of staff Benny Gantz during Operation Protective Edge, as well as the work of Moshe Ya'alon, who was defense minister at the time.
"If we [had] listened to Gantz and Ya'alon, we would wake up to dozens of kidnappings near the Gaza border," said Bennett.
"From the moment I presented the plan to the Security Cabinet to destroy the tunnels, Gantz and Ya'alon did everything to avoid taking action," he continued, noting that there was a big gap between knowing about the tunnels and IDF action.
"They did not want to destroy the tunnels," Bennett said.
The head of the New Right Party also criticized Gantz for dragging out Operation Protective Edge, saying it could have lasted five days instead of 50.
"Gantz's views are extremely dangerous to Israel's security," Bennett added.
When asked about whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should stay in office if indicted, Bennett said that decision is up to the public - "that is how democracy works."
He said it is not the place of the political echelon to push out a prime minister.
"If [Attorney-General Avichai] Mandelblit decides to indict him, he will do so," said Bennett. "I have known Mandelblit for many years now, and he is a decent, honest and professional person. I rely on his opinion in this matter."
