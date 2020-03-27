Benny Gantz: Fourth election is not allowed

Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz tweeted a thank-you to Blue and White leaders Yair Lapid and Moshe "Bogie" Ya'alon on Thursday night after the party broke apart, within which he said it is "not allowed" to drag Israel to a fourth election."Yair, Bogie, thank you for the path we created together throughout the past year," Gantz wrote. "You will always be patriots who love this country and take action for it in every place you are in my eyes. "At the end of the path, I believe it is not allowed to drag Israel to a fourth election in this very difficult time when the country is dealing with the coronavirus crisis and its consequences and on that note we disagree," he continued. "Israel comes before everything."The tweet came after the Blue and White Party, headed until Thursday evening by Gantz, split up after Gantz decided to enter Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government.The party, made up by Gantz's Israel Resilience, Lapid's Yesh Atid and Ya'alon's Telem, split itself up between the coalition and the opposition. Lapid and Ya'alon kept the party name Blue and White and, as of yet, kept their parties united.Yesh Atid MKs wished their former colleagues good luck as they left the party's WhatsApp group.Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.