Benny Gantz at Rabin memorial rally: Hatred has again become a weapon

Thousands gathered at Yitzhak Rabin Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening to hold a memorial rally, 24 years since the murder of Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.



The main speaker for the event was Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz. In addition, former Chief of Staff for Rabin's administration Shimon Shabas, film director Yaron Zilberman, and activists from Women Making Peace Nurit Hajaj, Manar Abu Dahal, Dr. Marylin Smadja and Lior Hadar all spoke. Yitzhak's sister Rachel will attend, but not speak at the memorial.





Speaking at the rally, Gantz said "Israel will never surrender to hatred. The children of Israel will not grow up in a state where some of its leaders sanctify hatred. I won't let hate win."





Gantz continued, "Twenty-four years ago, at the height of a limitless campaign of extremism, heinous killer Yigal Amir shot the prime minister in the back with the aim of murdering him. Rabin was murdered because of divisions, incitement and hate. Twenty-four years after the hatred has become a dangerous weapon again by boundless politicians."





Both Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union were outraged that the heads of their parties were not invited to speak. Activists for the Labor party - which Rabin was the head of up until his murder - called to boycott the rally, but MKs from the party attended nonetheless.





The Labor party decided to open a gallery at the memorial in Rabin's honor, showcasing the movie "Terrible Days", that describes the circumstances in Israel and the motives that led Yigal Amir to murder Rabin on November 4th, 1995. The crowd observed a minute of silence as the lights were turned off in the square.

Head of the Labor Party MK Amir Peretz spoke at the square and called head of Blue and White MK Benny Gantz to follow the path of the late prime minister, saying "I call on my friend Benny Gantz - let's gather our courage and follow the national, political and social path of Rabin. I will give you all the necessary support." He added that "I'm announcing again, we will not still in a coalition with Benjamin Netanyahu."





Yesterday, members of the Rabin family, along with the group "Friends of Yitzhak," visited the late prime minister's grave at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, with members of the Labor party speaking and paying their respects as well.

