Gantz to meet separately with Trump on peace plan Monday

Netanyahu and Gantz had originally been expected to meet with US President together, which Gantz opposed for political reasons

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 25, 2020 20:16
Benny Gantz (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Benny Gantz
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Blue and White leader MK Benny Gantz will meet with US President Donald Trump in a one on one meeting in Washington DC this Monday.
An invitation had originally been extended to both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Gantz to meet together with the US president, but Gantz and his advisers opposed the idea for political reasons.
Gantz said on Saturday night that he had now accepted an invitation to meet with Trump alone.
“In coordination with the US administration I have accepted the personal, separate, and respectful invitation of President Trump to meet with him personally on Monday, as head of the biggest political party in Israel and I thank him for this important invitation,” said Gantz at a press conference.
During his comments  Gantz described the US as “a true friend of the State of Israel” and said that the long-term alliance between the two countries was built on shared values, and joint interests.
Gantz also called Trump “a true friend of the State of Israel and its citizens,” and said he was also a true friend of “US Jews.”
The Blue and White leader added that Trump had made the alliance between the US and Israel “deeper, stronger, and more powerful than ever before.”
Although he said he could not divulge the details of Trump’s peace plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict, drafted by his advisers, Gantz said it would be recorded in the annals of history as a significant milestone that defines the path on which the different sides of the conflict in the Middle East can walk along to an historic regional agreement.
"At the end of this important meeting, I will return to Israel to in order to lead from close up the hearings about removing Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity," said Gantz.


