Bernie Sanders: Trump isolating U.S. by declaring settlements legal

"Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal," the Vermont senator tweeted after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcmenet on Monday night.

BERNIE SANDERS, one of several US Democratic candidates who spoke at J Street. (photo credit: REUTERS)
BERNIE SANDERS, one of several US Democratic candidates who spoke at J Street.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Trump administration is isolating the United States internationally with its declaration that West Bank settlements are illegal, Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders tweeted on Monday.
"Israeli settlements in occupied territory are illegal. This is clear from international law and multiple United Nations resolutions. Once again, Mr. Trump is isolating the United States and undermining diplomacy by pandering to his extremist base," he tweeted.
Sanders was responding to the Trump administration announcement on Monday that it does not view Israeli settlements in the West Bank as illegal.
The policy change was announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.
US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft tweeted in response that, "While #Israel is surrounded by neighbors who seek its destruction, the international community has the audacity to make this nation the subject of its harshest criticism. I will not stand for this, today or any day."
"To be clear, the United States remains fully committed to the cause of peace," Craft continued. "Today’s announcement does not alter this fact. And just as we are committed to peace, we are committed to #Israel.
Lobbying group AIPAC issued a statement reading, "AIPAC does not take a position on settlements. We believe settlements should be an issue for direct negotiations between the parties, not something determined by international bodies. The Palestinians must stop their boycott of US & Israeli officials and return to direct talks."
The Republican Jewish Coalition also responded, saying,"We applaud the Trump Administration’s very pro-Israel policy announced today.
"This is a historic decision by the Trump Administration, one that recognizes the facts on the ground and the necessity of a negotiated peace between the parties to the conflict."
Pastor John Hagee, the founder and Chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI), expressed support for the Trump administration’s announcement.
"I want to express my profound appreciation to President Donald Trump for his bold and courageous support of Israel and the Jewish people," Hagee said. "Thank you Secretary Pompeo for revoking the Hansell opinion of 1978 that held civilian settlements in Israel were not legal under international law."


